Covid surge: Tamil Nadu parents worried as schools to reopen on Monday

Chennai: With fresh Covid-19 cases crossing 200 per day in Tamil Nadu, parents are worried as schools are set to reopen on Monday, June 13.

Priya Sethumadhavan, a housewife, said that she is worried about her daughter Akansha going to school. While speaking to IANS, she said: “I am worried as children will mingle with one another and we don’t know what is in store for our child. If they were conducting classes in two shifts it would have been better, but most of the classes are in a single shift.”

Teachers, however, said that there is no other option than to reopen schools. Selvanayagan, a teacher at a private aided school in Madurai told IANS, “Connecting with students during online classes was very difficult and students were even confused about the basics. We have to start with basics again and then move ahead.”

He said that students of classes 1 to 5 need strong foundation and if there is any delay in reopening of schools, learning basics would be affected and this would lead to students losing out, which the state cannot afford after prolonged lockdowns due to the pandemic.

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a statement had announced that schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on Monday, June 13.