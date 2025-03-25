Cow vigilantes, Bajrang Dal members attack two drivers in Ayodhya

Members of the far-right organisation Bajrang Dal and self-proclaimed cow vigilantes assaulted two drivers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district, accusing them of smuggling cows.

A video has emerged on social media platforms where two Muslim men, their faces hidden, are seen being beaten up by the assaulting team. Later, with folded hands, they were forced to chant, “Gau hamari matha hai, gau rakshaks hamara baap (Cows are our mothers, gau rakshaks are our fathers).” The assault took place on March 18.

The person who recorded the incident takes a selfie video questioning the motive behind communal harmony. “How do you expect us (Hindus) to foster communal brotherhood with people like them?” he is heard asking.

Siasat.com tried to reach the Ayodhya police but received no response. This copy will be updated if a response is received.

Cow vigilantism in India has been on the rise for the last decade. Several Indian states, mainly those ruled by the right-aligned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have witnessed a surge in attacks on minorities, especially those belonging to the Muslim community.

In February this year, in Haryana’s Palwal district, another case of cow vigilantism occurred. However, this time the victims belonged to the Hindu community.

A driver and a conductor of a mini truck were brutally assaulted by cow vigilantes who alleged they were smuggling cows, resulting in the conductor’s death.

Driver Balkishan and conductor Sandeep were transporting cattle in a pickup truck from Rajasthan to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. However, they lost direction and sought help from the emergency police station.

According to driver Balkishan, who survived, one of the police personnel, identified as driver Ranveer Singh, made them open the truck. “The police driver made us open our truck and inspected the cows and checked the documents. After that, the police handed us over to three unknown people and left the place,” Balkishan alleged.

The driver and his conductor were brutally assaulted by the men with lathis, swords, and hammers, causing multiple fractures and stab injuries. Later, the attackers threw the two in a deep canal, leaving them to die.