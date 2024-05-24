Cow vigilantes in Gujarat beat Muslim man to death; not lynching, say cops

In a harrowing incident, a Muslim man, while transporting buffaloes, was killed by a group of cow vigilantes in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Wednesday, May 22.

According to The Times of India report, the deceased identified as Mishri Khan Baloch, a resident of Sesan Nava village, accompanied by another villager named Hussain Khan Baloch, was proceeding to an animal market in Deesa with two buffaloes in their vehicle. However, their journey took a horrific turn due to a punctured tyre.

A group of five cow vigilantes ambushed Mishri Khan and Hussain Khan around 5 am based on information. In a brutal attack, Mishri Khan was fatally attacked with iron rods, leading to his untimely demise due to severe injuries. However, Hussain Khan, the survivor and eyewitness of the assault managed to escape the assailants.

Hussain Khan explained the horrifying ordeal to the police and said that when the accused persons began abusing him and threatening to kill them, he and Mishri Khan tried to escape in their vehicle, but the punctured tyre burst and Hussain Khan managed to flee the spot, while the attackers managed to get hold of Mishri Khan.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against five persons identified as Akherajsinh Parbatsinh Vaghela, Nikulsinh, Jagatsinh, Pravinsinh and Hamirbhai Thakor for murder, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy, The Indian Express reported.

The police have detained Jagatsinh and Hamirbhai and further investigation is underway to nab other accused.

The Minority Coordination Committee Gujarat called the killing an instance of “mob lynching”. However, despite a public outcry following Mishri Khan’s brutal killing, the local police have refrained from categorising the incident as “mob lynching.” Banaskantha SP Akshayraj Makwana emphasised that there was no communal angle to the crime, downplaying the severity of the attack.