‘Day not far when there will be mob lynching of a Muslim in Parliament’: Owaisi

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party over Ramesh Bidhuri’s objectionable remarks targeted at BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP was addressing a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency, Hyderabad.

“We see that a BJP MP abuses a Muslim MP in the Parliament. People are saying that he should not have said all this in the Parliament, they are saying that his tongue was bad. This is the representative of the people for whom you voted… The day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament of the country,” the AIMIM chief said.

Ramesh Bidhuri’s objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against the BJP MP.

Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said that his fellow party lawmaker got “provoked” after Ali called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “neech”, a charge which the BSP MP denied saying that he has not yet stooped too low to make such comments on the country’s Prime Minister.

Earlier on Friday, leaders of Congress, NCP, TMC and DMK wrote to Om Birla to act against the BJP leader and demanded that the matter should be sent to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

On Saturday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the BJP suspends others in no time but in this matter, they are taking time.

“BJP in order to dismiss this matter will show that they are taking action on it but this isn’t the question. The question is, what makes BJP leaders talk in this manner again and again? This issue came to light as it was said in the Parliament… They speak similar things in front of the media…They suspend others in no time and in this matter, they are taking time,” Salman Khurshid said.

Member of Parliament and DMK leader, Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian said that the remarks of the BJP MP need to be condemned vehemently.