CPI demands Sep 17 be observed as Telangana Armed Struggle Day

Kunamneni recalls CM KCR’s earlier promise to mark Armed Struggle Day, criticises its renaming as National Integration Day.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th September 2025 8:33 pm IST
CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasivarao.

Hyderabad: CPI state secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has urged the Telangana government to observe September 17 as ‘Telangana Armed Struggle Day’ instead of ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ (Good Governance Day).

The CPI MLA said that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had earlier promised to officially commemorate Telangana Armed Struggle Day, but, after coming to power, renamed it as National Integration Day.

Sambasiva Rao pointed out that the historic armed struggle had actually begun on September 11, 1947. He said the movement played a significant role in liberating farmers from oppressive feudal rule and must be honoured in its true form.

He also appealed to the government to set up a museum showcasing statues and memorials of those who fought in the struggle, “so that future generations could understand their sacrifice and contribution to Telangana’s history.”

