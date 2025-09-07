Centre to host Telangana Liberation Day celebrations on Sep 17: State BJP chief

Hyderabad: The Central government will once again take the lead in organising the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations on September 17, “as the previous BRS and Congress governments did not officially commemorate the occasion,” BJP state president N Ramchander Rao announced.

Addressing a preparatory meeting at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 6, Rao stated that the events would be conducted on a grand scale under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Culture.

The main celebrations will take place at Secunderabad Parade Grounds, where Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest. Several Union ministers and Maharashtra leaders will also participate, Rao said.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Rao said the celebrations would include a photo exhibition depicting the struggles of Telangana’s freedom fighters and the region’s liberation movement. As part of the program, a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled at Cantonment Park, near the Parade Grounds.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP state general secretaries Bangaru Shruthi and Kasam Venkateshwarlu, along with former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, attended the preparatory meeting.

The BJP has repeatedly asserted that Telangana Liberation Day must be given due recognition, marking the region’s integration into the Indian Union in 1948 after the end of the Nizam’s rule.