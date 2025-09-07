Asaduddin Owaisi announces AIMIM’s support for opposition’s VP candidate

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced his party’s support to the opposition’s vice-presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy.

In a post on X, Owaisi said the “Telangana CMO” spoke to him and requested him to support Reddy’s candidature in the September 9 vice-presidential poll.

“@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP said he spoke to Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and conveyed good wishes to him.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is represented in the Lok Sabha by Owaisi.