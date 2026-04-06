Surviving on fruits: CPI leader Narayana slams Centre over gas shortage

Hyderabad: CPI National Control Commission Chairman K Narayana on Monday, April 6, criticised the central government over the shortage and rising cost of cooking gas.

Speaking in a satirical tone, Narayana said that due to the unavailability of cooking gas at home, he is unable to cook food and is “forced to survive on fruits.”

“No gas… the situation has become like Bapanayya in Lanka,” he quipped. He explained that without cooking gas, even making tea or coffee has become difficult, leaving no option but to depend on fruits.

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Narayana added that this is not just his personal situation but reflects the difficulties being faced by many people across the country.

He also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of misleading the nation on key issues.