CPI leader rejects Bandaru Dattatreya’s Alai-Balai invite over Saibaba’s death

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) leader K. Narayana on Sunday, October 13 turned down an invitation from Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya to celebrate his annual gathering called ‘Alai-Balai’ over Professor GN Saibaba’s death.

Narayan turned down the invitation stating that Professor GN Saibaba from the Delhi University was arrested by the Centre despite being 90 percent orthopedically challenged. He further stressed that bail which is a right during a trial, was denied to the professor.

The secretary of the CPI national council further said that Saibaba’s incarceration for a decade was a violation of human rights. “Me and my party may not agree to Prof. Saibaba politics but there is no doubt that human right violation has taken place and ultimately the State has taken away from this world” Narayan said.

“You are a gentleman but ultimately you represent the same government which led to his death.

Thanks for your invitation but in protest I will not be attending the the program organised by you,” he sdaid addressing Dattatreya.

Alai Balai is an annual cultural event held in Hyderabad during Navratri ahead of Dasara. It includes food and traditional entertainment related to Telangana. The event was first organised by Dattatreya in 2005, who described the event as Alai Balai is “all about meeting, greeting, eating, coupled with fun and frolic”.

Professor GN Saibabd passed away on Saturday due to the complications that arose after a gall bladder operation performed on him at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on September 28. He was 56 years old.

In 2014, the academic was falsely implicated in a case alleging he had links with maoists due to which he was jailed for about a decade. Saibaba was acquitted of the charges and released from jail seven months ago.