Hyderabad: Professor GN Saibaba passes away on Dasara

Hyderabad: Professor GN Saibaba, who was falsely implicated in a 2014 case alleging that he had links with the Maoists, and has served almost a decade in jail before being acquitted and released from the prison seven months ago; has passed away on Saturday, after battling multiple health issues since he got released.

He passed away at around 8.45 pm due to the complications that arose after a gall bladder operation performed on him at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on September 28. He was 56 years old.

After the successful gall bladder removal operation, Dr GN Saibaba had recovered well and was relieved from the abdominal pain. After six days of the operation, an infection started inside his abdomen where the gallbladder was removed and stent was placed.

On October 10, the doctors at NIMS conducted a procedure to remove the puss and fluid that had accumulated internally due to the infection at the point of surgery. The puss was removed, but the stent was to remain for two weeks.

He was shifted to the post operative ICU, where he has been in severe pain due to the inflammation. There was internal bleeding near the surgery point leading to abdominal swelling and low BP and his HB count was around 9.5 on October 11. Blood was transfused and the doctors were trying their best to stop the bleeding.

By 10 am on Saturday, October 12, Saibaba’s health condition became critical, as his kidneys stopped functioning. He was been on dialysis till evening, but his blood pressure wasn’t stabilising, and his body wasn’t responding well to the ventilator.

Also Read Prisoners given tasks in jail based on caste: Prof GN Saibaba

The doctors at NIMS had decided to take aggressive interventional measures by performing an open stomach operation to wash the area with antibacterial fluid to reduce the infection and remove the remaining traces of excess blood from the internal bleeding that was putting pressure on his organs, but the procedure couldn’t help him survive.

Just a month ago, Professor Saibaba had an interaction with the media at the Basheerbagh Press Club, where he spoke about his experiences inside the jail, and how he was kidnapped and jailed just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He was hoping to get reinstated in his teaching position at the Delhi University, and keep working for the marginalised sections of the society till his last breath, which he did.