CPI(M) leader joins IUML, claims Left party not secular anymore

Kollam(Kerala): A long-term Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kollam District Committee member on Thursday, January 22, joined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in the state.

Suja Chandrababu, who was a member of the Left party for around 30 years, was inducted into the IUML by its state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Speaking to reporters after joining IUML, she said that the CPI(M) which talks about secularism publicly, does not follow the same within the party.

She said that the IUML was a secular and inclusive party and that is why she joined it.

Chandrababu said that of late she had noticed that the Left party was speaking against the IUML in various public platforms.

She joined the UDF just days after senior CPI(M) leader Aisha Potty joined the Congress.