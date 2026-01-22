CPI(M) leader joins IUML, claims Left party not secular anymore

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2026 6:51 pm IST
CPI(M)'s Suja Chandrababu joins Kerala's Muslim League
CPI(M)'s Suja Chandrababu joins Indian Union Muslim League

Kollam(Kerala): A long-term Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kollam District Committee member on Thursday, January 22, joined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in the state.

Suja Chandrababu, who was a member of the Left party for around 30 years, was inducted into the IUML by its state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Speaking to reporters after joining IUML, she said that the CPI(M) which talks about secularism publicly, does not follow the same within the party.

Add as a preferred source on Google

She said that the IUML was a secular and inclusive party and that is why she joined it.

Chandrababu said that of late she had noticed that the Left party was speaking against the IUML in various public platforms.

She joined the UDF just days after senior CPI(M) leader Aisha Potty joined the Congress.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2026 6:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button