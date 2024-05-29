CPI(M) questions unpunctual Secunderabad-Medchal MMTS timings

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticised the Centre, particularly the Union ministry of Railways for the irregular timings of the MMTS service between Secunderabad and Medchal MMTS, citing a Right to Information (RTI) response from the ministry on the subject.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, May 29, CPM Greater Hyderabad central city committee has urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to hold a review of MMTS on similar lines of Hyderabad Metro and to take steps for the improvement of services for passengers travelling in MMTS.

The reply to an RTI filed by CPM revealed that the Medchal-Secunderabad MMTS train has not arrived on time even on a single day since it was commissioned, and that only 10-20 passengers were travelling on this train daily.

Also Read Hyderabad police issue 90 day traffic restrictions for MMTS phase II works

“The plight of other MMTS trains part of the MMTS Phase II has been worse. In the name of repairs, trains are getting cancelled abruptly. As a result, people are looking for alternative modes of travel including travelling in privately hired vehicles,” CPM alleged.

“MMTS phase-2 project readied at a cost of Rs 800 crore is not serving its purpose of providing the services for the common people, as it is of no use to daily commuters,” the statement read.