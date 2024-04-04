Hyderabad police issue 90 day traffic restrictions for MMTS phase II works

Hyderabad: In connection with the construction of MMTS Phase-II, Proposed track connectivity between Sitafalmandi and Lallaguda, an extension of RUB 1A & 1B at Allagudabavi on inner Ring Road” the Hyderabad police have issued traffic restrictions to facilitate speedy construction.

Traffic will be slow in the below-mentioned routes from April 3, 2024, for 90 days, to minimize the inconvenience in commuting.

There are three roads at Allugadabavi, Road No. 01 (1st vent on Sitafalmandi end) & Road No. 02 (Middle Vent) will be used for traffic to pass through Allugadabavi from Mettuguda and Road No. 03 will be used for traffic coming from Rail Nilayam towards Mettuguda.

The 1st vent and Middle Vents will be blocked for 90 days, each vent for 45 days, due to which there will be traffic congestion.

Hyderabad residents are requested to make note of the above MMTS Phase-II railway track connectivity work between Sitafalmandi and Lallaguda extension of RUB 1A & 18 at Allagudabavi on the Inner Ring Road and take alternative routes to reach their destination.

Traffic coming from Tarnaka, Mettuguda, Lalapet, towards Sangeeth X Roads

Commuters aiming towards Allugadabavi and Chilkaiguda X Roads from Tarnaka, Lalapet, ECII., Nacharam, and Moula Ali are requested to take the diversion at Tarnaka X Roads towards OU Campus road via Sitafalmandi flyover.

Traffic aiming towards Sangeeth X Road from Malkajgiri, Mirzalguda

Commuters coming from Lallapet, Shanthi Nagar, Mirzalguda and Malkajgiri towards Sangeeth X Road will be diverted at Lalaguda Railway station towards Tukaramgate RUB.

Commuting citizens are requested to call Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline No. 9010203626 for any travel assistance.