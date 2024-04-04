Hyderabad water board initiates emergency pumping from Nagarjuna Sagar, Yellampally

Hyderabad: As the Water Board has assured the public that every effort is being made to ensure a steady water supply. The board has launched emergency pumping arrangements to extract water from Nagarjuna Sagar (Krishna) and Yellampally (Godavari) reservoirs.

The water levels in plummet to their minimum drawdown levels (MDDL) in the dead storage following which the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has sprung into action.

The critical operation has already commenced, with emergency pumping set to begin from Nagarjuna Sagar on April 15 and from Yellampally on May 1.

The Water Board pledges to draw full design quantities from all available sources and promptly provide tanker supplies to consumers within the service level agreement period.

Challenges and Mitigation Efforts

However, despite these efforts, certain challenges persist. One notable bottleneck is the ongoing incomplete Mission Bhagiratha transmission pipeline works. This incomplete infrastructure necessitates that HMWSSB supply water to Mission Bhagiratha segments.

Additionally, the board faces the task of supplying 149.47 million liters per day (MLD) to Gajwel, Aler-Bhongir, and Medchal segments of Mission Bhagiratha. These allocations are made in response to the constraints imposed by the incomplete pipeline infrastructure.

The HMWSSB remains committed to navigating these challenges and ensuring that residents receive the water supply they require, particularly during this critical period of reservoir decline.