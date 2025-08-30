CPI(M) secretary placed under house arrest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Telangana secretary John Wesley was placed under house arrest in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 30 ahead of the “Chalo Assembly” protest.

Police prevented him from participating in the planned protest at the Telangana Assembly over the Anajipur land dispute. The action triggered strong criticism from party workers across Telangana.

According to reports, the CPI(M) planned a protest at the Telangana Assembly, which would coincide with the beginning of the Monsoon session. The protest aimed to pressure the Telangana government to resolve the issue and safeguard the rights of the local poor.

A video of Wesley being placed under house arrest is circulating on social media.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Telangana secretary John Wesley was placed under house arrest in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 30. He had planned a "Chalo Assembly" protest.



Police prevented him from participating in a planned protest at the Telangana Assembly over the… pic.twitter.com/0GVkPc59Hu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 30, 2025

While Wesley was preparing to leave for the Assembly, the police placed him under house arrest in Musheerabad. The house arrest led to brief tensions.

Also Read Hyderabad: Telangana CM moves condolence motion for BRS MLA in Assembly

Supporters gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the government. Wesley stated that the struggle would continue until justice was ensured for the poor. He emphasised that the party would not withdraw its agitation until a clear resolution was announced.

Land dispute

The controversy involves land at Anajipur, adjacent to Ramoji Film City in Ranga Reddy district. The CPM has alleged that the land was handed over to the film city management through irregular means.

Since July 2025, the district committee has organised large-scale demonstrations demanding that the land be restored to local residents. The CPI(M) secretary had previously been arrested for participating in the agitation.

Despite his arrest, protests continued in the affected areas, with local residents joining CPM activists in demanding government intervention. The party maintains that the land rightfully belongs to poor families who have been cultivating it for years.