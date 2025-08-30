Hyderabad: Telangana CM moves condolence motion for BRS MLA in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy moved a condolence motion for late Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath in the Assembly on Saturday, August 30.

The condolence motion was moved at the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly. Expressing his condolences, Reddy was reminiscent of the services rendered by the late Jubilee Hills MLA right from when he was a student.

“Gopinath has been active since his student days and started his political career in the Telugu Desam Party in 1983. The departed leader served as Telugu Youth President of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh state between 1985 and 1992,” Reddy said.

The CM further said that in recognition of his services, Gopinath was appointed as the Director of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority in 1987-88 and as a member of the District Consumer Forum in 1988-93.

Reddy further said that the BRS MLA was a great devotee of NTR and also excelled as a producer in the film industry by producing 4 films – ‘Patabasti’ (1995), ‘Ravana’ (2000), ‘Bhadradri Ramudu’ (2004), and ‘Naa Style Eru’ (2009).

Speaking of his close association with Gopinath, Reddy said that the BRS MLA was a good friend of him although both of them follow different political ideologies.

“Gopinath is one of those who have achieved the honour of being elected as an MLA three consecutive times. His death is a huge loss to his family as well as Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency,” he added.

The Jubilee Hills MLA passed away in June 2025. The 63-year-old had been undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, after suffering a heart attack on June 5.