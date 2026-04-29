CPJ flags misuse of UAPA, urges Telangana to drop probe into TeluguScribe

Hyderabad: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on authorities in Telangana to withdraw their investigation into social media-based news outlet TeluguScribe, warning against the use of anti-terror laws to stifle journalistic activity and criticism.

In a statement, CPJ expressed concern over a formal notice issued by the Telangana Police’s Intelligence Department on April 18 to the social media platform X.

The notice reportedly sought registration details, usage logs, and activity data linked to the TeluguScribe account under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

CPJ criticised the move, stating that invoking a stringent anti-terror law in a case involving a news-oriented social media handle raises serious concerns about press freedom and the proportionality of state action. It urged authorities to halt what it described as the misuse of legal provisions designed to counter terrorism.

Also Read Telangana police issues notice to X seeking info on news handle TeluguScribe

TeluguScribe, a social media-based regional news platform, frequently posts political commentary and content critical of the current Congress government in Telangana. Its coverage is often seen as sympathetic to the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The UAPA, under which the notice was issued, is India’s primary anti-terror legislation. It grants sweeping powers to authorities, including extended detention periods and access to digital data. Rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over its use in cases involving journalists, activists, and critics, arguing that it may be used to curb free expression.

Telangana Police have not publicly detailed the specific allegations against TeluguScribe. The development comes amid growing scrutiny of digital-first news platforms and anonymous accounts that publish politically sensitive content.

CPJ reiterated that authorities must ensure national security laws are not used to intimidate journalists or restrict independent reporting, and called for transparency and adherence to international press freedom standards.