CPN-Maoist Centre urges Indian govt, Maoists to exercise ‘restraint’

Kathmandu: The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) on Monday urged the Indian government and Maoist insurgents to exercise “maximum restraint” and seek a solution to the existing problems through peaceful means.

The statement by the main opposition party, led by former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, came after top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, was killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh last week.

Basavaraju was the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

“Our party calls for the adoption of new conflict management measures to address existing political issues through dialogues,” CPN (Maoist Centre) spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota said in the statement.

“Our party is serious about the long-term impact such incidents would cause in the days ahead,” he said.

“The Maoist Centre urges both sides to exercise restraints and resolve the political issue through dialogues,” he added.

Prachanda led the Maoists during the armed struggle from 1996 to 2006. He is credited with transforming the rebel movement into a political party after a 2006 peace deal.