Crack appears in five-storey Hyderabad building causing panic

Hyderabad: Panic struck after cracks appeared in a five-storey building during a construction activity that was underway at an adjacent site, in Hyderabad’s Chakanwadi area, on Monday, November 17.

The incident reportedly took place when pits were dug for laying pillars for a new building.

pic.twitter.com/eVhDlMpEWe — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 17, 2025

A resident said that excavators were brought in and digging began the previous night. “At around 10 am, we noticed the cracks,” he said, adding that the five-storey building had begun to cave in.

“If no immediate action is taken, the structure will collapse. The building houses tenants on one floor while its owners live on another. They have shifted now,” the local resident said, appealing to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to act swiftly to safeguard the building.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Goshamahal sub inspector K Kaxmaiah dismissed media reports claiming the building had collapsed. He clarified that the structure had only developed a crack and had not bent.

“We (police) and GHMC officials reached the spot and have conducted an inspection. Repair work will be carried out soon,” the officer said.