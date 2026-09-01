Cracks in 40-year-old bridge spark safety fears in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: Cracks have appeared on an old bridge built across the Vedavati River near Konigarahalli in Challakere taluk, raising serious safety concerns among residents of the surrounding villages.

The bridge, constructed around four decades ago, has reportedly been in a dilapidated condition for several days. Despite the deterioration, residents allege that the authorities have failed to undertake necessary repair and maintenance work.

The bridge is a crucial link between Konigarahalli and several villages in the surrounding area with Challakere town. Thousands of people, including students, commuters and motorists, reportedly use the route every day.

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With visible cracks developing on the structure, residents fear that the bridge could suffer further damage or even collapse if immediate action is not taken. The situation has caused considerable anxiety among people who depend on the bridge for their daily travel.

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Residents have expressed anger over what they describe as official negligence. They said the deteriorating condition of the bridge had been brought to the attention of the authorities, but adequate preventive measures had not been taken.

Villagers have urged the authorities to arrange an immediate technical inspection of the bridge by qualified experts and assess its structural safety. Depending on the inspection report, urgent repairs or reconstruction should be undertaken, they said.

They have also demanded that an alternative route be arranged for the public if the bridge is found unsafe for use. Restricting heavy vehicles or completely closing the bridge may also need to be considered until its safety is certified, residents said.

People living in the surrounding villages warned that continued use of a structurally weakened bridge without proper inspection could result in a major accident.

Residents have appealed to the district administration and concerned departments to act before the situation worsens and ensure the safety of commuters using the important connecting route.