Bengaluru cybercrime inspector among 4 killed in MP bus crash

Bhopal: A Bengaluru cybercrime inspector was among four people killed after a passenger bus lost control and crashed into a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Friday morning. Eleven people were injured in the accident, with four reportedly in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Bengaluru cybercrime team Inspector Ravi K.V., bus driver Vikas Shukla, Belal Ali and Jyotiraditya Singh Gaud.

The Bengaluru cybercrime team was travelling from Bengaluru to Indore in connection with an investigation to trace an accused when the accident occurred in Biora city of Rajgarh district.

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According to police, the bus lost control and rammed into a bridge on the Bhopal bypass before overturning. The bridge was around 30 feet above the service road. The impact reportedly threw around four passengers out of the bus, causing them to fall onto the road below.

Three other members of the Bengaluru cybercrime team were injured in the accident. They have been identified as Sub-Inspector Ramesh Naik, Assistant Sub-Inspector Srinivas and technical staff member Vishwanath. Srinivas is reportedly in critical condition.

Several other passengers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, were also injured. The injured include Amit Kumar Pratap, Vinod Kumar Singh, Meenu Singh, Rakshit Singh, Surendra Pratap Singh, Ravi Sharma, eight-year-old Parth Sharma, Suman Sharma, Keshav and Sonu, besides the injured police personnel.

Surendra Pratap Singh, Suman Sharma and Srinivas were shifted to hospitals in Bhopal for further treatment.

Police and emergency teams reached the spot following the accident and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the bus losing control are awaited.