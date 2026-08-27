Pregnant police constable attacked at Bengaluru railway station

Bengaluru: A pregnant police constable on duty at the Bengaluru City Railway Police Station was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a man who arrived at the station claiming that his mobile phone had been stolen.

The injured constable, identified as Shilpa D, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Based on her complaint, the railway police registered a case and arrested the accused, Gajendra.

According to the complaint, Shilpa was assigned night duty as a sentry at the railway police station on August 25. At around 5.10 am on Tuesday, August 26, Gajendra arrived at the station and claimed that his mobile phone, which had been kept for charging at platform five, had been stolen.

Shilpa reportedly told him that the station house officer was resting and that she would inform him after about 10 minutes. However, the accused allegedly became aggressive, threatened her and verbally abused her.

The accused allegedly picked up an iron rod attached to a barricade wheel and struck Shilpa on the head several times before fleeing the spot.

Other police personnel rushed to her aid and shifted her to a private hospital for treatment. Police have booked the accused under provisions relating to attempt to murder and obstruction of a government servant in the discharge of duty.

Accused was drunk: Railway police

Railway police said Gajendra appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. He is reportedly from Odisha and has been working as a construction labourer in Chennai.

Railway Superintendent of Police Sara Fatima said the accused had come to the station alleging that his mobile phone had been stolen and attacked the constable during the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Shilpa’s brother, Krishna Naik, has alleged that senior officers were indirectly responsible for the incident. He claimed that Shilpa had repeatedly requested Sub-Inspector Nataraj and Inspector Kantaraj to assign her daytime duty, but she was allegedly assigned to night shifts. His video, making the allegation, has circulated on social media.