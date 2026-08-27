Bengaluru Eid Milad clash: Three cases registered, six held

Bengaluru: Three cases had been registered and six people arrested in connection with a clash during an Eid Milad procession in Basavanagudi here on Wednesday, August 26, the police said.

The incident occurred on KR road after a procession from Kumaraswamy Layout crossed the Banashankari police limits and entered Basavanagudi.

“Punith Kerehalli of the Rashtra Rakshana Pade and others came there holding saffron flags and raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram‘,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

The outfit members allegedly attempted to provoke members of the Muslim procession and asked them not to raise slogans.

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Police said that when their personnel intervened, some Muslim youths allegedly attacked a person identified as Murali with an unidentified weapon. Kerehalli and his associates subsequently staged a protest and raised slogans, the police said.

The injured person was later shifted to Victoria Hospital by police personnel, while Kerehalli was taken to the police station as a preventive security measure after he allegedly refused to vacate the road and caused inconvenience to the public, police said.

In the first case, registered at Basavanagudi police station on a complaint by Abdul Razak Khan, Kerehalli (35) and two others were arrested and produced before a court.

A second case was registered on a complaint by Kerehalli and three people were arrested and produced before the court, they said.

A third case was registered on a complaint by Basavanagudi Traffic Police head constable Manjunath against Kerehalli and others. The case is under investigation, police said.