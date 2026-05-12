Cracks in Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar’s marriage? Divorce rumours viral

Mumbai: One unfollow is enough for the internet to open an investigation, and this time Mouni Roy’s marriage has landed right in the middle of it.

Social media creator Jeevika Singh, who often posts reels around television and Bollywood news, recently sparked fresh chatter after claiming that all may not be well between Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar. According to her reel, the actress has not been spotted with Suraj for a while and has also unfollowed him on Instagram. But the twist did not stop there.

What made the speculation even louder was the claim that Mouni’s best friend, actress Disha Patani, has also unfollowed Suraj. For fans who have seen Mouni, Disha and Suraj often appear close in the past, this one detail was enough to add more fuel to the already burning rumour mill.

Of course, neither Mouni nor Suraj has addressed these claims yet, so for now, it remains internet speculation and not a confirmed fallout. But in Bollywood, silence often becomes louder than statements, and fans are already reading between the unfollows.

On the work front, Mouni seems to have a packed slate. The actress will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives, the upcoming series Ab Hoga Hisaab with Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh, while reports also suggest that she has a major international project in the pipeline. So while her personal life is currently under the scanner, professionally, Mouni seems to be moving full speed ahead.