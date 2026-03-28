Mumbai: Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider and a former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, has been making headlines in recent weeks following a high-speed car crash during a livestream and ongoing family disputes. While the YouTuber is currently recovering in hospital, there is now a piece of happy news that has brought relief and joy to his fans.

In a heartwarming development, Anurag and his wife Ritika Chauhan have welcomed their first child. Sharing the news on Instagram, Ritika posted a picture of the baby’s tiny feet and wrote, “On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift. 27.03.2026.” The announcement has delighted followers, although the couple has not yet revealed the baby’s gender.

Earlier this month, on March 7, Anurag met with an accident after crashing his Toyota Fortuner into a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while livestreaming to thousands of viewers. The incident came shortly after he shared a lengthy video alleging mental harassment by his family, including his brother, rapper Kalam Ink. The situation had sparked widespread discussion online, with both sides making serious claims.

Despite the recent controversies and personal struggles, the birth of their child appears to mark a new beginning for the couple. Anurag and Ritika, who tied the knot in April 2025, are now stepping into a new phase of their lives, with fans sending their wishes and prayers for both his recovery and their growing family.