YouTuber Anurag Dobhal’s livestream ends in shocking crash

Anurag Dobhal rose to fame through his biking and lifestyle content on YouTube, where he has built a strong fan following

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th March 2026 3:48 pm IST
Youtuber
Anurag Dobhal

What began as a routine livestream quickly turned into a shocking moment for thousands of viewers online. Popular YouTuber and motovlogger Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, met with a serious car accident while streaming live on social media.

Dobhal was reportedly driving his Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad when the incident occurred. During the livestream, he showed the speedometer of the car, which was touching nearly 150 kmph. At one point, he reportedly told viewers that he was going for his “final drive.” Moments later, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a divider on the highway.

The shocking accident unfolded live in front of nearly 80,000 viewers, leaving fans stunned and worried.

Rushed to Hospital

Soon after the crash, Dobhal was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Reports suggest that he suffered injuries and fractures in the accident. He is currently under medical observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His team later requested fans not to believe rumours circulating on social media and to wait for official health updates. Supporters across platforms have been posting messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Anurag Dobhal rose to fame through his biking and lifestyle content on YouTube, where he has built a strong fan following. His popularity also grew after he appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 17, which brought him further into the entertainment spotlight.

The incident has sparked serious discussions online about road safety and the pressures of social media life. Many people pointed out the risks of high-speed driving and livestreaming while on the road.

As fans continue to hope for positive updates about his health, the incident stands as a powerful reminder that one moment on the road can change everything.

