Crazy viral: Rhea Chakraborty’s video with India’s youngest billionaire

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty seems to have found love again after a difficult time following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Rhea was seen in Mumbai’s Bandra area, enjoying a bike ride with Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and one of India’s youngest billionaires. The couple, dressed casually and wearing black facemasks, was spotted riding through the city, sparking rumors about their relationship.

The buzz around Rhea and Nikhil’s romance began when they were seen together at a party with comedian Tanmay Bhatt. Before dating Rhea, Nikhil was in a relationship with Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. They started dating in 2021 and were often seen together, with some saying they had even moved in together. However, their relationship ended for reasons that are still unknown.

Nikhil Kamath was also married to Amanda Puravankara in 2019, but they separated in 2021. He and his brother, Nithin Kamath, founded Zerodha in 2010, which changed the way people invest in stocks in India. According to Forbes, the Kamath brothers are now among the top 40 richest people in India, with a combined net worth of $5.5 billion (around Rs 45,754.50 crore).

Rhea’s New Beginning

Last month, Rhea talked about starting a new chapter in her life during her podcast debut called “Chapter 2.” She shared, “Everyone thinks they know my ‘chapter one’, or at least they think they do. I went through many emotions and changes. Now, I feel like a new version of myself. I want to celebrate this new beginning with others who are starting over. It’s okay to move on and embrace change.”

Rhea’s life took a hard turn after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020. She faced intense media attention and public scrutiny. In September 2020, Rhea was arrested in a drugs-related case connected to Sushant’s death but was granted bail a month later. Earlier this year, a special court allowed her to take a short vacation to Thailand with her family.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police initially treated it as an accidental death, but Sushant’s father later filed a complaint, accusing Rhea and her family of causing his son’s death.