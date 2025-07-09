Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines her rumoured relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru for quite sometime now. The buzz has now got stronger after she shared cozy pictures from her recent trip to Detroit, USA, where Raj also appeared in multiple photos. Many even started speculating that she is slowly making her relationship official.

Samantha and Raj’s Vacation Photos Go Viral

Samantha attended the 2025 Telugu Association of North America (TANA) event in Detroit. Later, she posted a series of vacation photos on Instagram. In one picture, Raj is seen with his arm around her as they walk down the street smiling. Another photo shows them sitting next to each other at a dinner table with friends.

Fans quickly reacted with comments like “Is it official?” and “Happy for you!” Many felt Samantha was softly confirming her relationship through the post, even though she only captioned it “Detroit”.

Many even started speculating if the couple were scouting for a wedding venue in the U.S.

Temple Visit Sparks Wedding Rumours

Before the Detroit trip, Samantha and Raj were seen together at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Samantha visited the temple to offer prayers ahead of her film Subham’s release. Since temple visits are often linked with big life moments, fans began to wonder if they were planning a wedding. Their appearance together added more fuel to the ongoing dating rumours.

Both are said to be planning to formalise their relationship by the end of the year, according to Deccan Chronical a source close to the couple. “They are deeply committed to each other and are looking to take the next step in their journey together.”

Raj’s Ex-Wife Posts a Message

Raj Nidimoru was earlier married to Shhyamali De. After the Detroit photos went viral, she posted a message on Instagram about karma and trust. Many believe this was her way of expressing feelings about the rumours. Reports say Raj and Shhyamali separated in 2022 and have not shared any photos together since.

Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. They also co-own a pickleball team. Though they haven’t confirmed their relationship, their closeness and frequent appearances suggest something special is going on. Fans are waiting to see if they will go public soon.