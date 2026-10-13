Creator fails to recognise Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, asks his name

Islamabad: For listeners who recognise his voice within seconds, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan needs little introduction. On a New York City street, however, the singer found himself starting with the basics when an interviewer asked him a familiar question: “What do you do for a living?”

“I am a singer,” Rahat replied, keeping his introduction simple. The interviewer then asked his name, prompting him to respond, “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.”

The exchange brought an unexpected twist to the usual street interview format. A question that could have led to a conversation with any passerby instead became a brief introduction to the singer, delivered in his own words.

Asked about his favourite part of the job, Rahat spoke about his love for qawwali and identified himself as the nephew of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. His answer shifted the conversation from what he does to the music and family connection he associates with his work.

What makes the encounter stand out is the simplicity of it. Rahat introduced himself without a lengthy explanation, allowing each follow-up question to reveal a little more about the person standing before the microphone.

For those familiar with his music, “I am a singer” might feel like quite the understatement. For the interviewer, it was the beginning of an unexpected introduction on the streets of New York.