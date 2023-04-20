Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia; Eid Al-Fitr on Friday

Riyadh: The Shawwal crescent moon sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday, April 20. This means Eid Al-Fitr would begin from Friday, April 21.

Therefore, Thursday was the last and 29th day of Ramzan 1444 AH.

BREAKING NEWS: The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1444 was SEEN today in Tumair and Sudair subsequently tomorrow i.e Friday, 21st April 2023 is the day of Eid Al Fitr pic.twitter.com/qYLSoAtglG — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) April 20, 2023

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court on Wednesday called on all Muslims in all parts of the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1444, on Thursday evening, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On the other hand, Eid Al-Fitr celebrations marks the end of the month-long fast. Eid Al-Fitr is traditionally celebrated with large gatherings for worshippers to pray and break their fasts.

In Islam, Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar or lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.