Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Saudi, UAE calls on Muslims to sight moon on Thursday

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called on Muslims to sight the crescent of Shawwal 1444, 2023 on Thursday evening, 29th of Ramzan corresponding to April 20.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday called on whoever sights the crescent moon with naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims.

The UAE authorities issued a similar call to see the moon on Thursday evening.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1444 H, which corresponds to April 20, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE committee asked whoever monitors the crescent to contact the authorities at +97126921166 and go to the nearest court to register the testimony.

This call came after the International Astronomy Center confirmed on Sunday that seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic worlds, and therefore Saturday, April 22 is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, which began on March 23.

هل العيد الجمعة أم السبت؟



المختصر حول موعد عيد الفطر 1444 هـ



ستتحرى دول العالم الإسلامي هلال شهر شوال (عيد الفطر 1444 هـ) يوم الخميس 20 إبريل/نيسان 2023م.



رؤية الهلال يوم الخميس غير ممكنة بالعين المجردة من أي مكان في العالم العربي والإسلامي.



رؤية الهلال يوم الخميس غير ممكنة… pic.twitter.com/lpb6kjntoK — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) April 16, 2023

What is Shawwal?

In Islam, Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar or lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon. Eid Al Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj.

The month of Shawwal is also of special importance to the Muslims. It is during this month that Allah has bestowed the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. The month is considered to be Allah’s reward for the successful completion of Ramzan.

Fasting for a period of six days in the month of Shawwal is of immense virtue to the Muslims. It also compensates for any short falling that one might have made during the fasting of Ramzan.