Crescent sighted in UAE, Saudi Arabia; Gulf nations to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr tomorrow

The Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday morning, April 9. Thus, Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated in the region on Wednesday, April 10.

Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain also announced that Eid Al-Fitr would be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, following the sighting of the crescent moon in early Tuesday morning.

UAE

The Moon sighting committee of UAE announced Wednesday, April 10, as the start of Shawwal 1445 AH and the end of Ramadan across the UAE, after failing to see the crescent on Monday night. The public and private sector employees will enjoy a nine-day holiday in the UAE.

At 10.15 am on Tuesday in the Emirates, a weak crescent was visible, according to a photo shared by the Astronomy Centre on X.

Because of the overcast weather at the observatory, the crescent was hardly visible when the photo was taken from the Al-Khatt Astronomical Observatory.

في أول صورة لهلال شهر شوال



هلال شهر شوال 1445هـ كما تم تصويره نهارا يوم الثلاثاء 09 إبريل 2024م من أبوظبي بواسطة مرصد الختم الفلكي، وذلك في الساعة 10:15 صباحا بتوقيت الإمارات. بعد القمر عن الشمس 7.5 درجة. يبدو الهلال بصعوبة بسبب الجو الغائم في المرصد.

Saudi Arabia

Supreme Court announced that Eid Al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will begin on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Ramadan ended on Monday night with the sighting of the crescent moon, making it a 30-day fast this year.

Qatar

Qatar also announced that Wednesday, April 10, will mark the beginning of Shawwal. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs declared Ramadan was over.

Oman, Egypt, and Other Arab countries

To officially mark the beginning of Shawwal, observers in Oman awaited the appearance of the Shawwal crescent on Tuesday night. The last day of Ramadan is Tuesday, April 9, in Egypt, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and other Arab countries.