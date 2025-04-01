Cricket: New yield of stars light up the skies of IPL 2025 

Every year the IPL season throws up a handful of exciting new players who light up the skies with their spectacular fireworks in batting and destructive bowling. This year has been no different. Some young players have made a stunning impact and broken new ground for their respective franchises.

One such player is Vignesh Puthur of Mumbai Indians. The 24-year-old Vignesh Puthur from Kerala worked wonders for the Mumbai Indians. Puthur, who is now studying for his MA degree, is the son of an auto driver. In his very first IPL match, he snapped up three wickets to leave spectators in ecstasy. Mumbai Indians were banking heavily on their new faces, and one of them was Puthur.

He justified his inclusion by taking 3 wickets for 32 runs as an impact player against CSK. He was plucked out of the Kerala T20 league, where he played for Alleppey Ripples, and in his very first match, he dismissed the seasoned stars Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda.

The spotting of Puthur’s talent was something for which the Mumbai Indians selection team must be congratulated. Fans of the MI team are lauding their vision on social media. His story is a reminder that talent, hard work, and the belief that the right opportunities can change lives. In a later match, he was rested by his team, but we can expect more outstanding feats from this newcomer.

Others who impressed

Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Nigam, Digvesh Rathi and Aniket Verma are a few others who have caught the eye in the first few matches.

Priyansh Arya gained recognition for hitting six sixes in an over during the Delhi Premier League, and he was thereafter bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.4 crore. He justified the faith of PBKS by smashing a fearless 47 off 23 balls against Gujarat Titans in his first IPL match.

Arya’s parents are teachers in a government school in Delhi. He trains under Sanjay Bhardwaj, Gautam Gambhir’s former coach. When he was young, he used to watch Gautam Gambhir’s technique and tried to copy his style and skill. Now it is quite obvious that the young man has succeeded spectacularly.

Vipraj Nigam is a 20-year-old leg spinner and all-rounder who has got off to a blazing start this year. Making his debut for Delhi Capitals, he blasted 39 off 15 balls against Lucknow Super Giants by stitching an important partnership with Ashutosh Sharma that eventually helped Delhi win the match.

Playing in the same match was Digvesh Rathi, a mystery spinner from Delhi. He garnered attention with his DPL performances, taking 14 wickets in 10 games. Despite the loss suffered by LSG against Delhi Capitals, Rathi stood out by taking the crucial wickets to emerge as a noteworthy new player.

Ashutosh is future prospect for India

Another batsman who shone was Ashutosh Sharma, who caught the eye of all pundits when he took Delhi Capitals to a fantastic victory over LSG. Ashutosh showed he can hook and pull the ball off the front foot even against players bowling at 140 kmph. Several experts have called for fast-tracking him into the Indian team

New face in Sunrisers too

The Hyderabad Sunrisers are not lagging when it comes to spotting young new players. It’s newcomer Aniket Verma smashed 36 off just 15 deliveries, hitting five sixes against the Lucknow Super Giants after the departure of the experienced hands like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan. Against Delhi Capitals he did even better by plundering 74 runs off 41 balls. Surely he has a bright future.

Noor Ahmad’s fantastic skills

The other noteworthy event was the success of Afghan cricketer Noor Ahmad in the match between Mumbai Indians and CSK.

The Chennai outfit had increased their bid for Noor Ahmad from Rs 5 crores to 10 crores in the IPL auction, and he justified the move by taking 4 wickets for 18 runs while playing for CSK against Mumbai Indians. His left arm’s unorthodox spin caught the rival batters napping.

Incredibly, this youngster from Khost province in Afghanistan is only 20 years old, but he has had vast experience. At a tender age of 15, he was signed by the Melbourne Renegades to play in the Big Bash League in Australia. In 2021, Noor also played for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

His climb up the ladder has been breathtakingly rapid, and he now stands on the threshold of a glittering career. If he can keep his mind focussed on the game, we will see many more match-winning performances from this talented young man.