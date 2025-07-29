Cricket: Splendid fight back proved Indians have matured into a battle-hardened team

Sometimes a draw is as good as a victory. After India hung on grimly to deny success to the English bowlers in the fourth Test at Manchester, the visiting team could hold its head high and walk tall. The odds were heavily in favour of England after it had batted extremely well to pile up a first innings lead of 311 runs. Thereafter, the situation looked difficult for India. But Indian batsmen showed exceptional determination to avoid defeat.

This is what Test cricket is all about. Skill, endurance, and a strong mind are all required to play in this manner. This game will give our team a big boost in confidence and motivation. The players will now realize that they can fight back against the English bowlers on their soil. Full credit to K.L. Rahul, skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja for their outstanding performances.

Greatness around the corner

Some people are referring to Jadeja as one of the great all-rounders in cricket history. Many are putting him in the same bracket as legends like Keith Miller, Imran Khan, and Kapil Dev. But one must remember that Imran and Kapil were also great captains. Imran discovered and developed two of Pakistan’s finest players, namely Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram, while Kapil led India to a historic first-ever World Cup triumph in 1983.

Jadeja has not had the burden of captaincy thrust upon him yet. But there is no doubt that he has excelled in all departments of the game except captaincy. He rejected his father’s dream of becoming an army officer and took up cricket as his personal choice. Since those early days, Jadeja has come a long way to establish himself as one of India’s top rung players. But it is not yet time to put him alongside Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

Wonderful fight back

But what a wonderful fightback by India it was! By the time the afternoon slipped into evening at the Old Trafford ground, the cricket had taken a back seat. What was unfolding on the field was a dramatic display of guts and determination. Indian batsmen fought against not just the English bowlers but also their cramping muscles and exhausted minds, and bodies.

What was billed as a decisive fourth Test of the ongoing series became a war of attrition in which only the strongest could survive. And finally, it was the Indian batters who proved to be stronger.

Defiant Shubman

Shubman Gill’s century (his fourth in this series, was not simply another tally on a scorecard. It was a declaration of defiance and fighting spirit. Despite injuries, the Indian captain fought on, refusing to submit to the hostile English attack. K.L. Rahul played with a meditative calm. Nothing could rattle him, and the tension of the moment left him unmoved. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja rewrote the script into stories of resurrection and glory. Together, they drained England’s bowlers of all their energy and resolve.

Landmark Test

This Test was a landmark in several ways. England’s Joe Root surged ahead of the world’s great legends and is now second only to Sachin Tendulkar. Now there remains only one more Test before the series ends. Can India finish level with England? Going by what we saw yesterday, it certainly looks like India has unearthed a newfound courage and determination. The last and final contest is very likely to be a feast for cricket lovers.