Cricket: Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the way in showcasing batting strength in IPL

IPL 2025 has got off to a rollicking start. In its very first outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad chalked up a huge total and recorded an impressive win in its opening match. Former player Robin Uthappa has predicted that this season, Sunrisers may cross the 300 mark when it comes to team total. Certainly the Hyderabad outfit has the firepower to achieve this landmark.

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen are names that can strike fear in the hearts of their rivals. If Head is dismissed, there will be Abhishek, if he goes there is Ishan Kishan, followed by Nitish Reddy and then the ticking time bomb Heinrich Klaasen. It is almost impossible to get all these batters out for a low score.

South African Heinrich Klaasen is considered one of the most destructive players in limited overs cricket in the modern times. Renowned for his awesome power-hitting ability, he is the most feared finisher in the IPL. His remarkable statistics have cemented his place as a coveted asset for Sunrisers.

More records expected

Last year Sunrisers lit up the IPL 2024 tournament with some of the most sensational power-hitting ever seen in T20 cricket. This year that department has been further enhanced. Many experts now believe that SRH is one of the hot favourites to make it into the playoffs and even win the title. The Sunrisers wrote a new chapter in the evolution of T20 batting in 2024, and the team could set more mind boggling records in 2025.

In the first match against Rajasthan Royals, the display of power hitting by the batters of Sunrisers was spectacular. Travis Head was his usual self. When this 31 year old from Adelaide, Australia, begins to fire with all his weapons, there is no bowler in the world who can stop him. His 61 from 37 balls got the Hyderabad team off to a splendid start.

But a bigger massacre followed. Coming in at number 3, Ishan Kishan plundered 106 off 47 balls with eleven 4s and six 6s. His preparation is worth noting for that is what led to his success. Every morning he trained for 3 hours on his game skills. Every evening he trained for two hours on physical strength at the gym. Then he did speed drills on the ground.

Experienced setback



Before the ongoing IPL season, Kishan had experienced a setback to his status as India’s future opener. In IPL 2024, he could score only 320 runs in 14 matches. It was a bad season for him. Around this time last year, Kishan was also removed by the BCCI from the central contract list. But now he has come back with a bang and Hyderabad fans must be thrilled about his return to form.

Bowlers must step up

No doubt, in the course of the IPL 2025, Sunrisers will rely heavily upon the batters to deliver the goods. But if such an rare and unforeseen eventuality arises that the batting caves in, then the bowlers must step up. Here too Sunrisers have some of the best in the business.

There is the formidable Mohammed Shami along with the Aussie captain Pat Cummins to attack with the new ball. Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar are there to back up. Getting wickets should not be a big hurdle for the Sunrisers attack. But what is important is that the wickets must be taken when it matters most. The bowlers must strike before a big partnership builds up in the rival camp. That aspect will hold the key to the fate of Sunrisers Hyderabad.