Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has officially confirmed his divorce from Sannia Ashfaq after six years of marriage, sending shockwaves across social media. The announcement has reignited old controversies, especially after visuals of Imad with lawyer and digital creator Nyla Raja resurfaced online, fuelling renewed speculation around an alleged ‘third-party involvement’.

Imad shared the news on Instagram, stating that the decision to part ways was taken due to “repeated conflicts” that remained unresolved over the past few years. Soon after, Sannia Ashfaq issued her own statement, alleging that the marriage ended due to the “involvement of a third party whose intention was to marry my husband,” adding further intensity to the ongoing discourse.

Amid the growing chatter, Nyla Raja, whose name had earlier made headlines in July 2025 after she was spotted with Imad Wasim in London, has once again found herself in the spotlight. Old pictures and videos from that period have resurfaced, prompting fans to link the divorce announcement with the earlier controversy.

Adding fuel to the fire, Nyla recently broke her silence in the comments section of an Instagram post, strongly responding to allegations. Without naming Sannia directly, she criticised claims of possessing “proof” while avoiding legal scrutiny, stating that defamation laws apply only to false accusations and that anyone with real evidence should present it to legal authorities rather than create drama online.

Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq were married on August 26, 2019, in Islamabad, and share three children, a daughter born in 2021 and two sons, the youngest being just five months old.

As the situation continues to unfold publicly, all eyes remain on the individuals involved, with social media closely tracking every new development.