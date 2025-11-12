Mumbai: Cricketers often grab headlines not just for their on-field performances but also for their personal lives and this time, Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan is the talk of the town. Over the past week, social media has been buzzing with claims that the spinner has secretly tied the knot again after photos and videos of him standing beside a woman in traditional Afghan attire went viral.

Fans flooded social media with speculations about a “mystery bride” and a “secret nikah.”

Putting all rumours to rest, Rashid Khan took to Instagram to confirm that he indeed got married for the second time. Sharing a heartfelt note, he wrote, “On August 2nd 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life. I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace, and partnership I always hoped for.”

The cricketer further clarified that the viral images were from a charity event he attended with his wife and urged fans not to jump to conclusions.

“I recently took my wife to a charity event, and it’s unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward, she is my wife, and we stand together with nothing to hide. To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you,” Rashid Khan posted on Instagram.

Rashid Khan’s second marriage took place on August 2, while his first wedding was held in October last year. Interestingly, the Afghan spinner and his three brothers Amir Khalil, Zakiullah, and Raza Khan all got married on the same day at the Imperial Continental Hotel in Kabul. The grand ceremony was attended by several Afghan cricket stars, including Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Mujeeb Ur Rehman.