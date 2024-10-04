Star cricketer Rashid Khan ties knot in Kabul, videos and pics

Mumbai: Afghanistan’s star cricketer, Rashid Khan, got married in a wedding grand ceremony held in Kabul on October 3, 2024. The all-rounder, known for his world-class spinning abilities, tied the knot according to traditional Pashtun customs. Videos and photos from the celebration quickly went viral across social media platforms.
The wedding was reportedly attended by several of Rashid’s national teammates, making it a star-studded event.
Afghanistan cricket veteran Mohammad Nabi was among the first to congratulate Rashid on his big day. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nabi wrote, “Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead. @rashidkhan_19.”
Fans and fellow cricketers continue to flood social media with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.
Rashid Khan is highly regarded as one of the top spinners and all-rounders in T20I cricket. He holds several remarkable records in cricket, including being the fastest bowler to reach both 50 and 100 wickets in T20 internationals.