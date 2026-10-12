Cricketer Umran Malik dating this popular South actress?

Hyderabad: Is another cricket-cinema romance brewing? Indian fast bowler Umran Malik and Tamil actress Divya Bharathi have become the subject of dating rumours, with social media posts linking the two. The actress, known for Bachelor and Maharaja, is now drawing attention for speculation surrounding her personal life.

A post circulating online claims that Divya and Umran are dating, placing their individual photographs side by side. Its “Tamil Nadu to Jammu & Kashmir” caption highlights their different hometown regions, giving the rumour a filmi twist. However, the post offers no evidence to support its claim.

While the alleged pairing has caught attention, the details remain unclear. Reports carrying the speculation do not establish how the two met or what sparked the relationship claim. Neither has publicly confirmed the alleged romance in the coverage available so far.

Divya became a familiar face among Tamil audiences with Bachelor, in which she starred opposite G.V. Prakash Kumar. She later appeared alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja and reunited with G.V. Prakash for Kingston. Her film appearances have made her recognisable to audiences following the latest dating buzz.

Umran, meanwhile, built his reputation through his express pace in the IPL before representing India in international cricket. The Jammu and Kashmir bowler’s name is now featuring in entertainment chatter, with the focus shifting from his bowling to an alleged off-field connection.

For now, the circulating posts leave the central question unanswered: is there a romance here, or has social media paired two familiar faces without the full story? Until either addresses the claim, the dating buzz remains speculation.