Cricketer’s child, who underwent gender change, to enter Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just a week away from its grand premiere and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The much-awaited season is set to kick off from August 24 on JioCinema and Colors TV with Salman Khan returning as the host.

So far, 10 names have been confirmed and we already gave you the list in our previous article.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestant

And now, the 11th contestant’s name has been revealed. Yes, you read that right. Anaya Banger is officially entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. Inside sources confirmed her participation, and she herself dropped hints on her Instagram stories with a cryptic post that read, “September mein aaega maza!! Koi guess kar paayega? Ek show hoga…”

This has only added fuel to the fire and raised curiosity about her entry.

Who is Anaya Banger?

Formerly called Aryan Bangar, Anaya is the daughter of former Indian cricketer, coach and commentator Sanjay Bangar. She underwent a gender-affirming surgery and now identifies as Anaya.

The 23-year-old, originally from Mumbai, now resides in Manchester, UK. She has represented Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai club cricket and also played for Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire, as per reports.

Apart from her cricketing background, Anaya is also a popular social media influencer with over 426K followers on Instagram. She keeps fans engaged with regular updates, lifestyle content and glimpses of her journey. In 2024, she revealed on YouTube that she had moved to the UK to undergo gender reassignment surgery and has since been on hormone replacement therapy.

With her strong personality and inspiring journey, Anaya Banger is all set to make waves in Bigg Boss 19.

Are you excited to see her in the BB house?