Cricketers recall Bedi as someone who went extra mile to help youngsters

New Delhi: Former and current cricketers paid rich tributes to legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on Monday, describing him as one of the best bowlers the country has produced and one who went out of the way to help youngsters.

Bedi, who played 67 Tests between 1967 to 1979 and took 266 wickets, died at his home here after a prolonged illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remembered Bedi as someone who went out of the way to help young cricketers, while former opener Gautam Gambhir felt the former left-arm spinner’s immense contribution would be remembered forever.

“Sad to hear about the demise of the great Bishan Singh Bedi, apart from being a great cricketer, he was an affable person and went the extra mile to help young cricketers,” wrote Ashwin on social media.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!” Gambhir wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bedi was a part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners, the others being Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who formed the core of India’s bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

Ex-India captain Azharuddin offered condolences on the passing away of Bedi.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan termed Bedi one of the best the country has produced.

“Bishan Singh Bedi. One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family,” wrote Pathan.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesk Karthik wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Bishan Singh Bedi Sir, a legend and a true ambassador of the sport. His contribution to Indian cricket will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Former India women’s team captain Mithali Raj also paid tributes to the late ‘Sardar of Spin’.

“Saddened by the news of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi ji passing away. He’ll always be among the best bowlers to have represented India. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

India limited overs player Shikhar Dhawan described Bedi as “a true cricketing legend who will be dearly missed”.