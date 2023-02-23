Crimes in Telangana soar as law & order ignored completely: Bandi

Hyderabad: Highlighting multiple incidents including dog attacks on children and alleged killing of people under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that the state has become the address for murders, rape, land grabbing and sale of drugs.

Bandi Sanjay met the Tandur BJP worker Murali Krishna Goud and his family members who were attacked allegedly by a mob of BRS workers on Monday.

Also Read Telangana: Bandi Sanjay urges citizens not to pay ACD charges

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Sanjay stressed that the negligence of police in taking action against the attackers reflected the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Condemning the attack on Murali’s house when his family members were present, Sanjay questioned the attackers whether their own family members would have authorised such an act of cowardice.

The BJP state chief went on to allege, “There is criticism and counter-criticism in politics. Those who have sense do understand this. Selfish people won’t. Family members can’t be dragged into politics. If they have guts they should fight with the leaders, but they consumed drugs and alcohol to attack a family.”

He urged cops to remember the valour and courage of their colleagues who fearlessly faced Naxal bullets during counterinsurgency operations.

“Police officers in this constituency are helpless. Looking at this, criminals have become fearless and have been making merry with the blessings of BRS leaders. People will gain confidence in police only if action is initiated against such inefficient police personnel,” Sanjay opined.

Stressing the hit-and-run death of Murali’s driver Balraj, Sanjay asked why an enquiry was not made with police coming down to the conclusion that the driver was drunk.

Bandi Sanjay further urged the DGP to respond and see that attempt-to-murder cases are booked against the attackers.

He further alleged that ignorance by the police towards crime has resulted in rape and murder cases becoming coming instances in the state.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that Cantonment MLA G Sayanna’s last rites were not held with state honours because he wasn’t in favour of TRS working president KT Rama Rao as the next chief minister, and wanted a Telangana activist to be in that place.