Telangana: Bandi Sanjay urges citizens not to pay ACD charges

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday asked the citizens not to pay the Advance Consumption Demand (ACD) along with their electricity bill charges.

Speaking to the media after participating in the “Mann Ki Baat” program in Karimnagar, Sanjay alleged that electricity consumers were being subjected to a financial burden due to the inefficiency of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) dispensation in the state to bail out power distribution companies.

“The consumers are already burdened with an increased power tariff to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore, and the state government is getting ready to impose an additional burden of Rs 16,000 crore from April,” Bandi added.

He alleged that it was a “blatant lie” because KCR claims to provide farmers with free power 24/7.

Bandi said that power distribution companies are on the verge of bankruptcy, as the state government owes more than Rs 20,000 crore to them to compensate for the free power supply.

The BJP will clear those dues if voted to power, he added.