Hyderabad Public School student wins TCS iON IntelliGem contest

Hyderabad: In the TCS iON IntelliGem contest in which hundreds of students from various schools across the country participated, a grade 6 student of Hyderabad Public School Samskriti Konduru emerged as the winner in ‘Universal values junior’ category.

The contest that is conducted for students of grades 5 to 9 has three stages qualifier, pre-finals, and a national-level grand finale.

The topics in the contest were Universal Values, Communication Skills, Global Citizenship, Creativity and Innovation and Financial Literacy

Out of the 50 students who reached the grand finale, 11 won. The Hyderabad Public School student has emerged as one of the 11 winners.