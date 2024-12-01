‘Cringe, annoying’: Wahaj Ali’s Sunn Mere Dil gets a thumbs down

Islamabad: Geo TV’s much-anticipated drama Sunn Mere Dil, featuring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali in lead roles, has been drawing a mixed bag of reactions from audiences ever since it premiered. As the show finished its 17 episodes so far, it seems to be losing the attention of some viewers who are growing frustrated with its slow pace and confusing storyline.

The drama, written by renowned scriptwriter Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan, tells the story of Bilal Abdullah (played by Wahaj Ali) and Sadaf Namdar (played by Maya Ali), but the execution of their characters has sparked debate.

Fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure, particularly about the script, performances and character development.

Wahaj Ali’s portrayal of Bilal has been called “annoying” and “slow,” while Maya Ali’s performance as Sadaf has drawn accusations of being “cringe-worthy.”

Fans React.

Viewers are also expressing disappointment with the script and its lack of coherence. One frustrated fan wrote, “Honestly, the script and dialogues are a mess! The characters are super confused! Only watching it as a side show because of the actors.”

Another viewer commented on the lack of sense in many characters’ actions, saying, “The only character which makes sense is Humsha and Amaar. The rest, from Bilal to Sadaf, her family—they’re acting like headless chickens with no purpose.”

While the show’s story and dialogue have received heavy criticism, some viewers have acknowledged the efforts of the cast to keep the show afloat. “Actors are doing one hell of a job keeping the drama afloat with this subpar script,” one viewer stated.

Despite the backlash, Sunn Mere Dil remains one of Geo TV’s flagship projects for 2024, with a stellar supporting cast including Hira Mani, Usama Khan, and Saba Hameed. Only time will tell if the show can win over its critics or if it will continue to lose its audience due to its storytelling flaws.

What do you think about Sunn Mere Dil? Comment below.