Cristiano Ronaldo expresses joy, gratitude for his Saudi Arabia stay

In a testament of appreciation, Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese footballer and the forward of Al-Nassr FC, has expressed his profound joy and gratitude for his stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). He also labeled the Saudi League as a future contender among the world’s top football competitions.

Ronaldo, the legendary player, was in the spotlight with a spectacular hat-trick in a game marked by a barrage of goals from visitors Al-Nassr against opponents Al-Fath. His outstanding performance not only secured his team a triumphant victory but also emphasised his commanding presence.

After the thrilling game, Ronaldo said “My happiness in Saudi Arabia knows no bounds. I said this last year, and I still stand by it. The Saudi League is ready to compete with the most prestigious tournaments in the world,” Saudi Sports channel quoted Ronaldo.

“My sincere thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its gracious hospitality,” he said. “My joy in this situation strengthens my resolve to give Saudi football everything I have.”

Ronaldo also highlighted the performance of his team, saying, “We are on an upward trajectory of consistent improvement. The efforts of each player culminated in a remarkable match.”