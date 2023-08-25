Mohamed Salah likely to join Saudi Club Al-Ittihad

In yet another big move, Egyptian footballer and Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah agreed to move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, a Qatari multinational network, beIN Sports reported on Thursday.

However, no agreement has yet been signed between the Liverpool star and Al-Ittihad.

Salah has been leading the Red Front Line and has been the team’s biggest scorer over the past six seasons.

Currently, Salah, 31, is receiving 350,000 euros per week from Liverpool. However, the Saudi Club is all set to offer far more than his current wages.

According to the reports, Al-Ittihad is set to offer a hefty sum to Salah, which is higher than Cristiano Ronaldo’s fee at Saudi’s Al Nasser club, at euros 175 million a year.

On Saturday, August 19, Salah surpassed Steven Gerrard after his goal against Bournemouth and became Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer with the highest 187 goals.

The Saudi Pro League (SPL), whose clubs have signed a number of quality players from around the world this summer, including prominent footballers like Neymar, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Riyad Mahrez, would score a major victory if Salah left the Premier League.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has acquired control of four of the country’s leading teams, including Al-Ittihad, giving them access to a sizable sum of money to entice some of the greatest players in the world to Saudi Arabia as the SPL intends to raise its profile and become one of the top leagues in the world.

Recently in July, renowned Brazil midfielder, Fabinho signed for current Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad on a three-year deal.