Riyadh: The football world is buzzing as Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has finally popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The Argentine-Spanish model took to Instagram to flaunt the extravagant engagement ring, confirming her answer with a heartfelt caption: “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.” Ronaldo also appeared and was tagged in the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez got engaged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The stunning ring, featuring a prominent oval-shaped center diamond flanked by two smaller stones and measuring over 5 centimeters long, has become the talk of jewellery experts worldwide.

Julia Chafe, a jewellery influencer, estimated its value at around USD 3 million (Rs 26 crore). Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds suggested a minimum price of USD 2 million (Rs 18 crore), while Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand valued it as high as USD 5 million (Rs 44 crore).

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez relationship

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016. They first met when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid and soon started dating. Their relationship became public in 2017 when they appeared together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

The couple share three children Alana Martina (born November 12, 2017), Bella Esmeralda (born April 18, 2022), and Angel (born April 18, 2022), who sadly passed away shortly after birth. Ronaldo also has three other children from previous relationships and surrogacy.