Cristiano Ronaldo gifts diamond-studded watch to GF, it is worth Rs…

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo is a renowned football player and is seen as one of the best ever. He has won the Ballon d’Or five times and is one of the richest athletes in the world today.

The footballer has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since 2016. She is a model from Spain who was born in Argentina. The couple is dotting parents to five kids. Alana Martina, Ronaldo’s first daughter with Georgina was born in 2017. The couple also revealed in August 2021 that they were expecting twins again. Sadly, Georgina lost one of the babies, while the other one, a girl named Bella, survived.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gift For Georgina Rodriguez

We all know that Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t think twice before spending his money. This time was no different when he decided to buy something special worth Rs 83 lakh for his ladylove. The model recently celebrated her 30th birthday on January 27, 2024. She took to Instagram stories to share a picture of the watch gifted by her boyfriend. In the image, Georgina can be seen holding a Jacob and Co. watch with a pink strap and diamonds on the case.

Reports suggest that it cost more than $100,000 (Rs 83 lakhs approximately). Georgina captioned the photo with “Gracias mi amor” which means “Thank you, my love” in Spanish.

Jacob and Co. was established by designer Jacob Arabo in 1986. It is a company that makes wristwatches as well as jewelry. Arabo and Ronaldo became friends when the Portuguese player was still young and promising.

Their website has a collection of expensive watches that they have made in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo (al-Nassr brand ambassador).