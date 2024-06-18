Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is preparing to step into his father’s boots

When Cristiano Ronaldo, the lion of Portugal, leaves the field, after a few years the lion cub may soon take over and carry on his father’s legacy. The ace footballer’s eldest son, named Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, is making waves already in junior football. He has the same discipline, focus and dedication to fitness as his famous father. June 17th, 2024, was his 14th birthday.

To celebrate his birthday, his father posted a picture on Instagram and wrote in Portuguese: “Son, I can’t believe you are 14 years old already. Congratulations. Dad loves you very much.”

As the eldest son of a legendary footballer, junior Ronaldo has been in the media spotlight since the day he was born in 2010. The question on everyone’s mind was: Will the child follow in his father’s footsteps? Their question was answered in the affirmative when the boy began playing football from the age of six.

The boy was born of a surrogate mother and looked after by Ronaldo senior as a single parent. But Ronaldo got married later and the junior is now cared for by his step mother Georgina along with the other children in their family.

Same characteristics

But even at a young age, Ronaldo junior began to show some of the qualities that made his father great. It was clear to all that he carried the same genes. He had the same physique, albeit smaller, as his father. They are both tall. The father is 6 feet one inch and the son is about 5 feet 5 inches now. It is likely that he too will reach the same height.

But it is not just the physical qualities that are similar. The attitude towards life, football and fitness are similar too. For many years Ronaldo senior has kept himself trim with a strict regimen of exercise and diet. He maintains a body fat level of only 7 percent. That is why, even at the age of 39, he can still play against the world’s best opponents.

The youngster has the same commitment to fitness. He stays away from burgers, pastries, chocolates, soft drinks and all the foods that normally attract boys and girls of that age.

Ronaldo rejected soft drinks

The incident at a press conference where the senior Ronaldo had removed bottles of Coca-Cola that were placed in front of him on the table is still fresh in everyone’s mind. That act sent out a clear message to all youngsters. “Stay away from unhealthy food and drink,” was what he told them with that deed. Now his son seems to be just as disciplined and dedicated to the cause of fitness.

As for his football career, the young Ronaldo got the best training that anyone could possibly get. When his father was playing for the famous Juventus Football Club in Italy, the boy trained at the Juventus youth academy. When his father returned to Manchester United in 2021, the boy was admitted to MU’s football academy.

At present he is undergoing training at Mahd Sports Academy in Saudi Arabia. The Mahd Academy employs world’s top class coaches and sends its teams abroad to play against boys of other academies. Therefore it is not surprising that Ronaldo Junior’s football skills and instincts are so sharp.

Helped his club to win trophy

In February 2024, playing in the junior league in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo Junior scored a goal to help his team Al Nassr win the league championship. While the father plays for the Al Nassr senior team, the son plays in the junior squad. Al Nassr juniors defeated Ohod FC 4-1 to lift the Cup.

Following the victory, the proud father, Ronaldo senior, took to social media to congratulate his son and the Al Nassr team for winning the league championship.

Looking at the video that has been posted by the Al Nassr club it is amazing to see the high standard that these teenage boys have achieved. The speed and power that they are seen to possess, make it clear that not only Ronaldo junior but a few other boys too may become world beaters one day.

So the young Ronaldo seems to be growing up in the right environment. If the father-son duo’s plans are successful, then the next generation may see another Cristiano Ronaldo ruling over world of football. The story and the legend may continue in the future.